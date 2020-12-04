In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 4 December 2020 2:28 pm / 1 comment

In conjunction with Hari OKU Kebangsaan that is being celebrated this week, Prasarana is offering free Rapid KL train rides this weekend (December 5-6) for the physically challenged.

This is for all Rapid KL rail lines including the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling, LRT Kelana Jaya, MRT Kajang dan Monorail lines. The offer is valid for all Malaysian citizens with an official OKU card issued by the ministry of women, family and community development. One assistant to the OKU cardholder also gets to ride FOC.

“Prasarana has always been sensitive to the needs of OKU and will continue to work closely with the ministry to improve the comfort of OKU using our services. Outside of this special promotion period, Prasarana offers a discount of 50% for OKU,” read a statement from the public transport operator.

Prasarana adds that it has built and upgraded all facilities under its purview including buses and trains to be OKU-friendly. The company points to the upgrading of the LRT Ampang Line (formerly known as STAR LRT) that started operations in 1996. Upgraded in 2012, stations on the line are now equipped with lifts, and platforms have been lifted to ease the movement of wheelchairs in and out of trains.

OKU-friendly upgrades have also been made to Monorail stations, while MRT facilities have been designed to be disabled-friendly from the start.