9 December 2020

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) is the latest to offer a special series number plate, reports Bernama, with registration numbers 1 to 9999 approved by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and with the UTeM acronym to be in all capital letters, said UTeM vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim.

The UTeM plates will be offered from five categories, denoted as bronze, silver, gold, diamond and platinum, and these will be open for bidding with starting prices ranging from RM450 to RM30,000. The first phase of bidding is for bronze and silver categories, and commences today and runs until December 14, said Raha.

Starting bids for the various categories are RM1,000 for silver, RM1,500 for gold, RM2,000 for diamond, and the aforementioned RM450 and RM30,000 for bronze and platinum categories, respectively.

A rebate of RM100 will be offered to UTeM staff, students, alumni and retirees who have bid successfully for these special series plates, and the rebate is valid for one number plate per person, the vice chancellor said. Bidding will be conducted through the ebida.utem.edu.my system that has been developed by UTeM personnel.

The sale of the UTeM number plates is aimed at raising funds for the university’s research and development grants as well as for promoting the university, in addition to generating income and easing its financial burden, said Raha. The university aims to raise RM5 million from the sale of the special series number plates over three years, according to the report.