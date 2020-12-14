In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2020 9:58 am / 2 comments

Proton is aiming to further grow is export business with multiple market introductions set to take place in the coming weeks through 2021. The national carmaker recently announced that exports grew 10.6% so far this year despite global restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. It added that at the end of November 2020, the number of Proton vehicles exported had already exceeded the total from the year before.

“While local market leadership is one of our targets, it is equally vital for the Proton brand to build up its presence internationally, representing both the company and Malaysia. This was part of the 10-year plan that was devised at the beginning of our strategic partnership with Geely,” said Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar, chairman of Proton Holdings.

“However, parts of the export plans were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as each country had different responses and restrictions. Still, thanks to our diligent work and the strong support of various government agencies, we are finally getting back on track,” he added.

According to Proton, its game plan includes the launch of the X50 in Brunei, which is set to be the first export market for the marque’s latest SUV. Virtual product launches for the Saga will also take place this month in Bangladesh, Egypt and Nepal, with the sedan also due to be locally assembled (CKD) and sold in Kenya and Pakistan.