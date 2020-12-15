In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Danny Tan / 15 December 2020 10:55 am / 0 comments

Subaru EV crossover concept

Subaru has confirmed plans for a full electric vehicle that will launch in the first half of the decade. The EV will be a mid-size SUV that’s similar in size to today’s Forester, and will be built on a platform shared with Toyota.

This represents the next step for Subaru, which has been dabbling in e-Boxer mild hybrids for its core models such as the Impreza, XV and Forester. More info on the planned EV will be shared next year, the Japanese carmaker said. Subaru’s stated long-term target is for at least 40% of its global sales to be electric or hybrid by 2030.

Subaru’s collaboration with Toyota on EVs isn’t a surprise as it had been previously announced. In June 2019, the companies said that they will be jointly developing a platform dedicated to EVs of multiple sizes, including C- and D-segment sedans and SUVs.

As part of the deal, a C-segment electric SUV will be developed for each brand, an arrangement akin to the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ deal. The platform will leverage on Subaru’s all-wheel drive expertise and Toyota’s experience with electrification.

Toyota subsequently detailed the e-TNGA platform, a modular base that will form the basis of not only the “Toyobaru electric SUV” but also a Toyota D-segment SUV, C-segment sedan, C-segment crossover and C-segment minivan. Think of it as Toyota’s version of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric platform. Read more about the e-TNGA architecture here.

Earlier this month, Toyota teased its first model based on the e-TNGA, a mid-size SUV that will be previewed in the coming months. Looks like Subaru isn’t far behind its partner with this piece of latest news – will the final product look like the sharp-edged EV crossover concept it showed earlier this year?