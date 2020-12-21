In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 December 2020 11:08 am / 0 comments

Plus Malaysia has announced that the right lane of the North-South Expressway between Simpang Renggam and Sedenak, Johor will be closed for four months, from 11am today till April 4, 2021. The exact location is KM50.15 to KM46.5, southbound from KL to JB.

The highway operator said in a statement that the lane closure is to facilitate the installation of concrete median barriers to replace the current median steel guardrails. This is to prevent cross bound incidents by heavy vehicles.

Take note of this diversion as you’re heading south over the year end holidays, especially at night. Throughout this period, traffic on the affected two-lane stretch will be redirected to the left and emergency lanes. Drive safe.