In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 January 2021 10:04 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has dropped a bunch of teasers for its next-generation infotainment system, which it is calling the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen. The system will be first offered with the upcoming EQS all-electric sedan that will make its debut later this year, albeit as an option.

Based on the short video clips and images provided, the MBUX Hyperscreen will be an ultrawide curved screen that spans the entirety of the dashboard, bookended by turbine-style air vents. The expansive screen looks to be broken up into several display areas, with some nifty ambient lighting to create a pleasant ambiance.

The front passenger should get a display of their own, allowing for a more personalised experience when it comes to media consumption. Such an idea isn’t new for the German carmaker, as it previously offered its SplitView technology, where a single screen could display two different things depending on the angle you are viewing it from. The MBUX Hyperscreen takes this concept and makes it a lot more practical.

Meanwhile, the primary centre display is similar to what you’ll find in the latest S-Class, providing navigation, climate controls and access to other vehicle functions. Mercedes-Benz also touts an advanced artificial intelligence that is “highly capable of learning,” and able to respond fluidly to various voice commands. We’ll only find out more when the MBUX Hyperscreen is revealed in full in a few hours’ time.