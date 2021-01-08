In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Alloy / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 January 2021 11:25 am / 0 comments

Eagle-eyed paultan.org reader Sam Wong sent in some photos of the Royal Alloy 125i scooter, spotted road testing in Malaysia. If the Royal Alloy looks somewhat familiar, the design style is taken from the Lambretta scooter of the 60s, at the time a rival to Vespa in Malaysia.

Scheduled for release soon, the Royal Alloy range is imported by Royal Alloy Malaysia under the CMC group which also brings in the Royal Enfield range. From a source inside Royal Alloy, four scooters in the range will be available, the Royal Alloy GP125i, GP180i, TG200s and TG250s with the official launch scheduled for April.

The GP125i is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, two-valve, Euro 4 compliant engine, displacing 124 cc and putting out 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 7,000 rpm and fed by Delphi EFI. From the specs sheet, the GP125i weighs 130 kg and 11-litres of fuel is carried in the fuel tank.

Braking is done with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear with a combined braking system equipped with braided steel hoses. Suspension follows traditional scooter styling with a leading-link anti-dive preload-adjustable front fork and rear coil shock absorber adjustable for spring preload.

Royal Alloy is a brand produced by Hanway Motor of China, previously known as “Royally.” From all indications, this retro-styled scooter is designed by urban use and will probably be positioned for the budget-friendly end of the market.