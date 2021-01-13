In Bikes, Local Bike News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2021 10:26 am / 0 comments

Another casualty of the current Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed on Jan 13 is the Malaysian Superbike Championship (MSBK), slated for the weekend of January 20 to 22 at Sepang International Circuit (SIC). This second and final round, consisting of three races, is a carry-over from the 2020 MSBK, which was delayed due to the first MCO.

Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR), organisers of MSBK, regret the postponement. “With the Movement Control Order again in place from January 13 to 26, 2021, we have had no choice but to postpone the second and final round. At this juncture, we are not yet able to provide an alternative plan and we thank the teams and riders for their patience and understanding,” said Ron Hogg, director of TWMR.