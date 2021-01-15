In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 January 2021 11:36 am / 14 comments

This is the production version of the Geely KX11, which is the company’s third model to be based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) after the Xingyue and Xingrui. Taking the form of a seven-seat SUV, the KX11 will get a proper name when it is launched later this year, with the company previously stating that production of the model will begin in the third quarter of 2021.

At first glance, the KX11 certainly looks like quite a sizeable vehicle, although Geely has yet to provide dimensions. Previous reports claim the SUV will be positioned close to the Haoyue, with a similar length of around 4.8 metres and a wheelbase spanning 2.8 metres.

In terms of design, the KX11 features cues that clearly reference the Xingrui sedan, which was previously previewed by the Preface. Up front, vertical slats are framed within Geely’s updated “expanding cosmos” grille, flanked by squarish headlamps with two rows of LED daytime running lights to frame the dual lighting elements within each cluster. Like the Xingrui, the latter is split into three dashes for a distinctive lighting signature

Meanwhile, the lower apron is made up of wide-width trim piece that blends into the corners of bumper, bookended by some decorative trim. Also seen in this area is a faux skid plate to section off the lower intake.

Elsewhere, we find prominent creases progressing from the edges of the grille towards the A-pillars, and along with the strong haunches near the headlamps, provide the KX11 with a muscular look. This design element and those bonnet creases are another reference to the Xingrui.

A side view of the KX11 reveals a very short front overhang, with a bold character line that runs from the headlamps to the taillights, sandwiched between the door handles and beltline. Again, bold haunches on the rear complement those at the front, with obligatory black cladding to emphasis the SUV look.

Other notable cues from this angle include sculpted doors highlighted by a trim piece, a relatively flat roofline, large side windows, a relatively flat roofline and a steeply-raked rear window. Geely did not provide any shots of the KX11’s rear, but we can roughly see slim taillights and a flat tailgate. No interior preview either, although previous spyshots show a large widescreen setup for the infotainment system.

Given the CMA underpinnings, viable engine options for the KX11 should include turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions. All associated technologies should also make the KX11 a more upmarket offering compared to the Haoyue. Do you like what you see so far? Should this be the base for the rumoured Proton X90, or is the Haoyue a better fit?