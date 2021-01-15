This is the production version of the Geely KX11, which is the company’s third model to be based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) after the Xingyue and Xingrui. Taking the form of a seven-seat SUV, the KX11 will get a proper name when it is launched later this year, with the company previously stating that production of the model will begin in the third quarter of 2021.
At first glance, the KX11 certainly looks like quite a sizeable vehicle, although Geely has yet to provide dimensions. Previous reports claim the SUV will be positioned close to the Haoyue, with a similar length of around 4.8 metres and a wheelbase spanning 2.8 metres.
In terms of design, the KX11 features cues that clearly reference the Xingrui sedan, which was previously previewed by the Preface. Up front, vertical slats are framed within Geely’s updated “expanding cosmos” grille, flanked by squarish headlamps with two rows of LED daytime running lights to frame the dual lighting elements within each cluster. Like the Xingrui, the latter is split into three dashes for a distinctive lighting signature
Meanwhile, the lower apron is made up of wide-width trim piece that blends into the corners of bumper, bookended by some decorative trim. Also seen in this area is a faux skid plate to section off the lower intake.
Elsewhere, we find prominent creases progressing from the edges of the grille towards the A-pillars, and along with the strong haunches near the headlamps, provide the KX11 with a muscular look. This design element and those bonnet creases are another reference to the Xingrui.
A side view of the KX11 reveals a very short front overhang, with a bold character line that runs from the headlamps to the taillights, sandwiched between the door handles and beltline. Again, bold haunches on the rear complement those at the front, with obligatory black cladding to emphasis the SUV look.
Other notable cues from this angle include sculpted doors highlighted by a trim piece, a relatively flat roofline, large side windows, a relatively flat roofline and a steeply-raked rear window. Geely did not provide any shots of the KX11’s rear, but we can roughly see slim taillights and a flat tailgate. No interior preview either, although previous spyshots show a large widescreen setup for the infotainment system.
Given the CMA underpinnings, viable engine options for the KX11 should include turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions. All associated technologies should also make the KX11 a more upmarket offering compared to the Haoyue. Do you like what you see so far? Should this be the base for the rumoured Proton X90, or is the Haoyue a better fit?
Comments
Acksillent – Jail cell grill.
Geely cars becoming Volvos now. Volvo quality at Geely prices.
If a geely is a volvo, then a volkswagen is a lamborghini LOL
Geely Okavango 7seater the best for sure.
The side profile looks exactly like the VW Tiguan Allspace
Cheap/affordable. China brands
Luxury/features rich. Well build
Poised challenge to the existence of Japanese brands and Premium marque really which usually much expensive price point.
People now would think trice for 2nd hand German cars. Used still 150K+ easily but doesn’t have the tech found in a new 100K “Proton XC40”
If this is CR-V rival, this is too uncle.
VW Toureg lookalike
What kind of eyes says its Toureg lookalike? Obviously a XC40 sibling.
You must be an uncle. if not, how you know what’s uncle like?
It’s might be a vw lookalike but from a buyer standpoint, it’s a win.
Yes, bring in re-badge CBU units. Thanks,
Must be interesting to drive LHD cars on RHD roads.
But with Haoyue still so new, why have 2 very similar 7 seater D segment SUV? Is KX11 a replacement for Haoyue then?