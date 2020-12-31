In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 31 December 2020 12:05 pm / 0 comments

Geely has released teaser images of its third CMA-based model, which will take the form of an SUV. Production of the future model, which is known internally as the KX11, is said to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

The CMA platform, otherwise known as the Compact Modular Architecture, was jointly developed by Volvo and Geely under China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT). It currently underpins other Geely models like Xingyue and Xingrui, as well as five Lynk & Co cars, the Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2.

Reports from China indicate the KX11 will be positioned close to Geely’s largest SUV, the Haoyue, with a similar length of around 4.8 metres and a wheelbase spanning 2.8 metres. Based on these figures, expect three rows of seats and a capacity for up to seven passengers.

Given the CMA platform, viable engine options should include turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions. All associated technologies should also make the KX11 a more upmarket offering compared to the Haoyue.

As such, the KX11 could open the door to a future Volvo seven-seat SUV that rivals the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and the more premium Mercedes-Benz GLB. If the aforementioned dimensions are true, Volvo’s take on the KX11 will be sized below the XC90 that is 4,953 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,984 mm, and above the XC60 that comes in at 4,688 mm long and with a 2,865 mm wheelbase.

In terms of design, the teaser images show a heavily-camouflaged KX11 that doesn’t even feature production lights on it. Vertical slats at the front are framed by what should be the company’s signature “expanding cosmos” grille, and the overall profile does evoke a sense of spaciousness inside.

On that mention, the company didn’t provide any shots of the KX11’s cabin, but spyshots suggest a modern and minimalist dashboard design that is highlighted by a large widescreen display greeting passengers.