In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 January 2021 1:58 pm / 0 comments

Having teased its two concepts for the virtual-only 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this month, Honda Access has finally released images of the cars in full. With its Honda e-Drag and N-One K-Climb, the accessories arm imagines race cars based on two of the least likely H brand models.

We’ll start with the e-Drag, which, as the name suggests, makes a drag car out of the Honda e. Yes, it’s a 154 PS electric hatch that wants to go racing, but it does have a bit of help in that regard. No, you don’t get any more oomph from the 315 Nm motor, although you do get a carbon fibre roof to reduce weight.

The company says it’s looking to expand the amount of body panels made using the composite material, including a single-piece front moulding to replace the bumper, grille, bonnet and fenders. The e-Drag is also fitted with M&H drag radials, mounted on Championship White 17-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels from the iconic NA2 NSX-R. The suspension has also been upgraded for this application.

Inside, the e-Drag has been stripped of its carpeting, rear seats and most of the plastic panels. In their place is a full roll cage, twin Kirkey bucket seats and Simpson four-point harnesses. Interestingly, the car retains the donor car’s dashboard and door panels, including the bank of screens, side-view camera displays, two-spoke steering wheel and faux wood trim.

The N-One K-Climb continues the lightweight theme, this time being developed for hillclimb events. Again, an ultra-cute 64 PS kei car isn’t going to scorch the tarmac, but the additions are covetable all the same. Starting with an RS front-wheel-drive manual as a base, the K-Climb adds a smattering of carbon panels that include the bonnet, grille and bumpers, plus fender extensions made from ABS plastic.

The design of the bodykit is new and is likely to preview the Modulo X version of the latest N-One (the side skirts you see here are from that kit). The offset Honda badge at the front is reminiscent of the 1983 City Turbo II, commonly referred to as the Bulldog – a fact acknowledged by the hilariously crass “English” graphics on the car, which also misspells resin as “regin”.

Not that the liveries on both these cars are permanent – Honda Access is holding a vote for the finalised colour schemes on its special microsite, so expect some changes later on. Other items fitted to the K-Climb are 15-inch Modulo alloys wrapped in Yokohama Advan Flava rubber, HKS Hipermax Max IV SP adjustable suspension, a HKS centre-exit exhaust muffler and a bolt-in roll cage.

GALLERY: Honda e-Drag