In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 December 2020 10:40 am / 2 comments

Even though the 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon will be a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that has not stopped automakers from showing off their custom creations. One such company is Daihatsu, which has prepared five unique vehicles for the show, all of them being weird and fun at the same time.

The cars are part of a display called the Daihatsu Village Colourful Carnival, and we kick things off with the Hijet Jumbo Sportza Ver. Based on the company’s commercial pick-up truck with the Jumbo extended cab, the show car gets its roof chopped off to give it a roadster look.

A sport front fascia and tiny windshield accompanies the infinite headroom, while occupants get a pair of sport seats and proper rollover protection hoops. You’ll still get a sizeable cargo bed around back, while other cues include a lowered ride height; red, six-spoke wheels and side exhausts.

For those who prefer an intact roof, Daihatsu has also created the Hijet Jumbo Camper Ver, which sports a cute face at the front, bright paintwork, a prominent roof rack, a tent over the cargo bed and wheels that resemble steelies.

Moving on to something sportier, there’s the Copen Spyder Ver that is based on the Copen Cero. Like the Hijet Jumbo Sportza Ver, the two-door coupe gets converted into a roadster and features a shortened windscreen, six-spoke wheels, no folding roof and no front fog lamps.

The fourth model in the line-up is the Taft Crossfield Ver, which amps up the ruggedness of the regular “Tough & Almighty Fun Tool.” Features here include an increased ride height, chunky off-road tyres, flared wheel arches, a roof rack, a front brush bar and tow hooks.

Lastly, we have the Thor Premium Ver with D-Sport that appears to emphasise presence with its teal and silver paint job. This is coupled to large wheels that fill up the arches, along with a bold body kit made up side skirts, bumper lips and a roof spoiler.