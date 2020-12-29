In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 29 December 2020 2:18 pm / 0 comments

Next month’s Tokyo Auto Salon may be moving to a virtual-only platform due to the coronavirus pandemic, but carmakers are still preparing their exhibits for the Japanese tuner show. Toyota’s customisation brands, TRD and Modellista, have revealed the cars they will be showcasing at the event, fitted with parts that end-users will be able to purchase from dealers and standalone stores.

Starting on the TRD side, the company will display the latest GR Parts for the GR Supra, consisting of a new strut brace and performance damper set that is claimed to improve steering stability and ride comfort, along with a valved sports exhaust muffler. The new components join the existing dress-up parts that include front and rear bumper spoilers, side skirts, door inserts and rear spoiler.

Also present will be the GR Parts version of the GR Yaris, which gets a full bodykit, an extended rear spoiler, a sports muffler with quad tailpipes and carbon fibre-look interior parts. The 86 TRD Griffon Concept, which lapped the Tsukuba Circuit in less than a minute in 2014, also looks to be featured.

As for Modellista, the new Mirai hydrogen-powered sedan will make an appearance, fitted with a front spoiler, side skirts, rear bumper spats and a body-coloured bumper garnish, plus chrome trim for the wing mirrors and door handles. The company will also show the Yaris Cross and will give people the opportunity to view the Mirai and Harrier in augmented reality using a smartphone.

