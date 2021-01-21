In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 January 2021 10:38 am / 0 comments

2021 Harley-Davidson 114 Street Bob

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (H-D) has revealed its 2021 model year lineup of cruisers, tourers and trikes, and the inclusion of the Livewire electric motorcycle into the catalogue. Following the hiring of new chief executive officer Jochen Zeitz, who joined the Milwaukee firm after the resignation of Adam Levatich, H-D has moved away from bold plans to increase market interest in younger and new riders, preferring to stay with their traditional market with a strategy called “Rewire.”

This means the 2021 range of H-D V-twins looks pretty much the same as last year’s, with the exception of the Street Bob 114, carrying the Milwaukee-Eight displacing 1,868 cc and producing 86 hp at 5,020 rpm and 155 Nm of torque. Chrome is kept to a minimum of the Street Bob 114, with blacked out engine, wheels and exhausts.

Taking the opposite route is the Fat Boy 114, with the same engine as the Street Bob 114 but bedecked in chrome. Unlike the Street Bob 114 with its 13.2-litre fuel tank, the Fat Boy 114 gets a 19-litre unit with a 240 width rear tyre matched to a 160 mm front on 18-inch wheels serve to give the Fat Boy a hulking stance.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

The 114 engine also enters H-D’s touring lineup, being installed in the Road King Special, Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special. For 2021, the Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special are offered with a choice of new two-tone paint schemes and blacked out or chrome styling options.

Technology also makes its way into the H-D catalogue this year, in the form of RDRS Safety Enhancements, including cornering ABS, linked braking, traction control, rear wheel slip control, vehicle hold, and tyre pressure monitoring. RDRS is standard on H-D CVO, Tri-Glide Ultra, Freewheeler and LiveWire models, and optional on other H-D touring models while not being offered as an option on the Softail series bikes.