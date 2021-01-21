In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2021 1:35 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has officially announced that production of the Golf for the United States has come to an end last week. The company expects the final units of the Golf for the market, which were built at company’s Puebla plant in Mexico, will be enough to sustain sales for the 2021 model year.

“Over four decades, the Golf has delivered a great value to American drivers,” said Hein Schafer, senior vice president of product marketing and strategy at Volkswagen of America. “It exemplified what Volkswagen does best—melding dynamic driving characteristics with purposeful packaging and unmatched quality. While the seventh-generation Golf will be the last of the base hatches sold here, the GTI and Golf R will carry its legacy forward,” he added.

As per what Schafer said, the Golf will still remain in the US, as the Mk8 model will be sold in the market from the 2022 model year. However, the line-up will not feature any base variants, with the performance-focused GTI and R variants being offered instead from the fall.

Customers who still want a Mk7 Golf in 2021 will only have a single TSI trim to choose from, which features a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder (147 hp and 249 Nm), with a choice of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The regular Golf has been a staple in the US for over four decades, beginning with the Mk1 (first introduced as the Rabbit) that was sold from 1975 to 1984. The Mk2 saw the use of the Golf name, which continued to be use until the Mk4 from 1985 to 2005. From the 2006 to the 2009 model years, the Rabbit name returned again for the Mk5, but was again changed back to the Golf with the Mk6 and Mk7.