26 January 2021

Mitsubishi Motors has released a new teaser video of the fourth-generation Outlander SUV, which is set to make its global debut on February 16 (February 17 in Japan). This comes after the Japanese carmaker dropped an earlier teaser last December, which also saw leaked photos make their way onto the internet.

In the latest video confirming the debut date, we get to see the Outlander undergoing final tuning and testing on various terrains. “We took everything we know about on- and off-road driving from the rally experiences to apply the latest Super All-Wheel Control technology (S-AWC) in our newly developed platform,” said Kentaro Honda, lead engineer for the all-new Outlander.

“We also specifically developed a new drive mode selector to provide confident driving at all times and in all weather conditions. We hope that many customers will have great experiences with the enhanced driving performance of the all-new Outlander,” he added.

Based on what we’re shown, the SUV appears to be more than a match for mud and snow, with some degree of water fording capability as well. The tagline used here is “tested to be tough,” and with Mitsubishi’s knowledge base involving the Dakar Rally, it seems apt.

According to the company, the upcoming Outlander was developed following the concept of “I-Fu-Do-Do”, which means authentic and majestic. It also adds that the model has been “redesigned and reimagined in every way,” and is “bigger and bolder than the previous generations.”

This is certainly true if we refer to earlier leaked photos, where we see clear reference to the Engelberg Tourer/e-Yi Concept that previewed the model. The latest Dynamic Shield face is the main highlight upfront, with a dual-tier lighting setup that is similar to the facelifted Eclipse Cross and Xpander.

The bold and boxy body also showcases some modern cues, including a wraparound windscreen and a small portion of the D-pillars trimmed in gloss black for a “floating roof look.” Around back, slim taillights flank the Mitsubishi grille, both positioned on a new tailgate.

No powertrain details just yet, but expect the Outlander to continue to be offered with petrol engine and plug-in hybrid options. The preview car featured an upgraded PHEV powertrain, incorporating a larger 2.4 litre engine, an electric motor on each axle and a bigger 20 kWh lithium-ion battery. Mitsubishi touted an all-electric range of more than 70 km and a total range of over 700 km.