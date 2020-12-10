In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 10 December 2020 11:00 am / 2 comments

The fourth-generation Mitsubishi Outlander will make its debut in the second quarter of 2021, although it looks like we won’t need to wait that long to see it, as leaked images of the SUV have surfaced online.

These images were posted by Allcarnews citing an unnamed source, and they give us a good look at the design of next Outlander, which was previewed by the Engelberg Tourer/e-Yi Concept previously.

Suffice to say, the end result looks remarkably similar to those concepts and doesn’t differ too heavily from Theophilus Chin’s renders, which posted earlier this year. Bolder in appearance, the new Outlander showcases an evolved version of the company’s Dynamic Shield face, joined by a dual-tier lighting setup – the latter is also seen on the latest Eclipse Cross as well as the Triton.

Along the sides, we find a boxier profile than before, with the concepts’ distinctive crease lines being carried over, seen on the door handles and lower portion of the body. Another cue taken from the show cars is the partially blacked-out D-pillars that give a “floating roof” look, along with the other pillars that are also finished in black.

From this angle, we also see a more dynamic roofline that gently slopes towards the rear, with the window line reshaped to match. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Outlander has smaller window sections than before, most noticeably at the quarter glass and tailgate.

As for the rear, the SUV sports much slimmer taillights flanking the Mitsubishi grille, which itself is located just above the number plate. This arrangement is largely similar to the current Outlander, but the tailgate has been reprofiled to ensure cohesion. Further downwards, the reflectors are now horizontal strips rather than being tucked in the corners, while the bumper trim also sports two “outlets” on them.

No interior shots for now, but expect the Outlander to have toned-down version of the cabin found in the two concepts, which features a largely uninterrupted dashboard with a widescreen infotainment touchscreen display on it. A full-width air vent divides the dash from the centre console, the latter accommodating the climate controls, drive mode selector and gear lever.

In terms of powertrains, the Outlander should be offered with the same or improved version of the plug-in hybrid system used in the current model, along with conventional combustion engines, depending on market.