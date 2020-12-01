In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 1 December 2020 8:12 pm / 0 comments

Amazingly, despite the unveiling of the new Mitsubishi Outlander on the horizon, there’s clearly still life left in the current model. The third generation was launched in Thailand in PHEV plug-in hybrid form at the ongoing Thai Motor Expo, making the Land of Smiles the third Southeast Asia to receive the petrol-electric SUV after Indonesia and the Philippines.

Unlike in those markets, the PHEV is being sold in Thailand as a locally-assembled model, with the first units set to roll out of the Laem Chabang plant next month, according to the Bangkok Post. Even so, it’s quite a pricey proposition, with prices ranging from 1,640,000 baht (RM221,000) for the GT variant to 1,749,000 baht (RM235,600) for the GT Premium.

For that money, you get an electric motor on each axle – the one at the front makes 60 kW (82 PS) and 137 Nm of torque, while the rear motor churns out 70 kW (95 PS) and 195 Nm. This system provides all-wheel drive and Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control technology, and with a 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the PHEV has an all-electric range of 55 km.

Extending this range is a new 2.4 litre MIVEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Larger than the old 2.0 litre mill, it makes 128 PS and 199 Nm at 4,500 rpm, helping to juice the battery in most driving situations. It’s also capable of providing direct drive at higher speeds, thanks to a lock-up clutch.

This setup is very similar to the new Honda City e:HEV, except that the Mitsubishi has a much larger battery. The company is claiming a combined fuel consumption figure of an impressive 52.6 km per litre.

On the outside, the Thai-market PHEV comes in the latest facelifted form, with a revised two-bar grille design and chrome centre air intake trim. Distinguishing features over the petrol-powered Outlander include body-coloured cladding, blue PHEV badging and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the PHEV gets a very unique-looking electronic gearlever.

Standard equipment is fairly high, with all models getting LED daytime running lights and taillights, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, powered front seats, leather upholstery, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six speakers and the remote operation of vehicular functions using a smartphone app.

The GT Premium adds self-levelling LED headlights, quilted leather trim and a powered tailgate, along with a slew of driver assistance systems. The latter include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, pedal misoperation control and automatic high beam.