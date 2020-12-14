In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 14 December 2020 5:22 pm / 0 comments

We may already know what it looks like, but Mitsubishi has finally given us our first official glimpse of the new Outlander. The sole teaser image lends further weight to last week’s photos of an undisguised car, although we’re still months away from the world premiere.

As we’ve seen previously, the new fourth-generation Outlander will look very different from the outgoing model, drawing plenty of design cues from the Engelberg Tourer/e-Yi Concept. It’s a far more distinctive and substantial thing, dominated by the latest Dynamic Shield front end that splits the headlights, very much like the Xpander and the facelifted Eclipse Cross.

Making the Outlander look more modern are the wraparound windscreen design and the gloss black D-pillar trim that give the car a trendy “floating roof” look. Although the Engelberg’s door-mounted air vents have been removed, the character lines that emanate from it remain, drawing the eye towards the rear end. There, you’ll find slim L-shaped taillights with striking arrow-shaped light guides.

Mitsubishi says that the Outlander was developed under the ideal of the Japanese term “I-Fu-Do-Do”, which means authentic and majestic. It adds that the car projects strength inside and out, with a “refined” exterior design and the extroverted front end that is set to preview the styling direction of future Mitsubishis.

No word on the mechanicals, but expect the Outlander to continue to be offered with petrol engines and a plug-in hybrid variant. The Engelberg showcased an upgraded PHEV powertrain, incorporating a larger 2.4 litre engine, an electric motor on each axle and a bigger 20 kWh lithium-ion battery. Mitsubishi touted an all-electric range of more than 70 km and a total range of over 700 km.

The new Outlander will be revealed via a live broadcast in February, with more details to be announced in the new year. The car will first go on sale in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico before gradually being rolled out across international markets.