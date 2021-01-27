In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 27 January 2021 10:37 am / 0 comments

Dramatic film score, car chase scenes, beautiful (appears to be Korean) female lead – this movie seems to have it all. Hyundai has released an official trailer for the world premiere of the Ioniq 5, which from the looks of it, will have a launch movie to go with it.

Our stone faced heroine seems to be on a mission to find and transport a seed, which is also sought after by baddies, who chase her around in other Hyundai-Kia vehicles. She throws a few punches and shows off her driving skills, without showing a hint of emotion. It ends with her saying “tThe world is ready for the Ioniq 5”.

No full view of next-generation electric car, just glimpses of its details such as the square U-shaped LED daytime running lights, the hatchback’s roof (solar perhaps), the flush door handles sitting below a sharp crease of a beltline, and the Tetris-style tail lamps sandwiching a rear Ioniq 5 emblem. The front and rear ends of the EV have already been revealed via official teaser images, as have the fancy wheels and arches.

There’s also a scene at an R&D lab of sorts, where the car’s shell and powertrain are being worked on. The 5 is set to be the first Ioniq model based on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Ioniq is now Hyundai’s EV sub-brand, and this 5 will be followed by the Ioniq 6 and 7.

The Ioniq 5 EV is rumoured to come in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, with power outputs of up to 310 hp. EV range is said to be 510 km in the WLTP cycle. The supposedly leaked dealer presentation also revealed DC fast charging of up to 232 kW, meaning an 80% state of charge can be reached in just 18 minutes.

We already know that the E-GMP features a multi-charging system that can accommodate 400- and 800-volt DC charging, with slower AC charging operating on a 240V basis. As per an earlier teaser, expect over 100 km range from five minutes of fast charging.

There’s also bi-directional charging with Vehicle to Load (V2L) support up to 3.5 kW, meaning the car’s battery can double up as a high-capacity external power bank, as demonstrated by Hyundai’s earlier “Camping” teasers. Those videos show the Ioniq as the perfect camping partner.

As for dimensions, the Ioniq 5 is said to have a three-metre wheelbase and up to 600 litres of boot space. The cabin sports “completely reclining seats and a mobile console,” paired to a 12.3-inch digital display and a “44-inch head-up display with augmented reality.” Expect Level 2 autonomous driving tech.







