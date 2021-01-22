In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 January 2021 9:53 am / 0 comments

The Ioniq 5 was previously teased earlier this month, but it looks like details of the electric vehicle have been leaked ahead of a planned debut in February. As a brief recap, Ioniq is the name of Hyundai’s EV sub-brand, with the Ioniq 5 set to be its first model based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), followed by the Ioniq 6 and 7.

In a dealer presentation sent to Motor1, we find plenty of specifications alongside images of the 45 Concept that previewed the Ioniq 5. Barring an official reveal, it’s best to take these details with a pinch of salt for now.

Based on the leak, the Ioniq 5’s electric powertrain will come in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, with power outputs of up to 310 hp. We don’t know what sort of battery will power the electric motor(s), but it is said to provide up to 510 km of range following the WLTP.

For charging, the Ioniq 5 supports DC fast charging of up to 232 kW, meaning an 80% state of charge can be reached in just 18 minutes. As we already know, the E-GMP features a multi-charging system that can accommodate 400-volt and 800-volt DC charging, with slower AC charging operating on a 240-volt basis. There’s also bi-directional charging with Vehicle to Load (V2L) support up to 3.5 kW, meaning the battery can double as a high-capacity external power bank.

In terms of dimensions, the EV looks to have a wheelbase spanning three metres and a boot space of up to 600 litres. Within the cabin, there are “completely reclining seats and a mobile console,” while other items include a 12.3-inch digital display and a “44-inch head-up display with augmented reality.” As is the way with most modern EVs, the Ioniq 5 will also have a form of autonomous driving technology, evaluated for up to Level 2.

Again, the information from this leak should be taken with caution, so we’ll have to wait for a full debut to confirm if any of this is true. Stay tuned.