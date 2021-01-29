In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 January 2021 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Scheduled for its worldwide launch on February 5 is the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. As Suzuki’s top-of-the-range hyperbike, the Hayabusa has been in production since 1999, with a top speed rated at 312 km/h and the current iteration speed limited to 299 km/h.

The release of the 2021 Hayabusa marks the third generation of Suzuki’s speed machines, the first generation Hayabusa, also known as the GSX1300R in some markets, putting out 162.6 hp at 9,750 remand 133.4 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Weighing 255 kg wet, the Hayabusa was not to be considered a lightweight but in terms of acceleration, it would sprint the quarter-mile in 9.84 seconds with an elapsed speed of 229.75 km/h when tested by Motorcycle Consumer News in June 1999.

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa

2007 saw the second iteration of the Hayabusa, with restyling of the bodywork and refinements to the cylinder head, pistons and exhaust, including titanium valves and the GSX1300R designation removed. This served to bring power up to a claimed 197 hp and 138.7 Nm of torque, though real world testing revealed it to be closer to 172.2 hp and 132.6 Nm of torque, at the rear wheel.

That the Hayabusa is popular with riders is seen in its sales figures, which buck the normal motorcycle model trend of declining sales year-on-year. For the first generation Hayabusa, over 100,000 units were sold worldwide between 1999 and 2007, the US recording figures going from a few units in the first year to over 10,000 in 2006.

As for the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, aside from a video shot of a Hayabusa at speed in a banked corner and a shot of an analogue instrument panel, little else can be discerned. Speculation on what is new includes an increase in displacement, semi-active electronic suspension, the possible inclusion of turbo- or supercharging and updated electronics, including cruise control and cornering ABS.