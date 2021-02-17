In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 February 2021 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Moving on from previous title sponsor Mission Winnow, the Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team showed its racing colours for 2021 with new sponsor Lenovo. Previously technical partner, Lenovo signed a three-year agreement with Ducati Corse, increasing its level of involvement in developing new strategies and innovations related to racing.

The Ducati Lenovo Team is crewed by Jack Miller, 26, from Australia, and Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, 24, who hails from Turin, Italy. The duo will be riding the Desmosedici GP21, decked out in Ducati’s racing colour of Rosso Red.

Joining them in the Ducati racing stable on Desmosedici GP21s will be Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac Racing. Meanwhile, Ducati’s second satellite team, Esponsorama Racing, will have Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini astride the Desmosedici GP20.

Facing the 2021 MotoGP season with an all new rider roster after Danilo Petrucci moved to Tech3 KTM Factory Racing and the departure of Andrea Dovizioso, Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse said, “the start of a new season is always a special moment, and this year even more, as we have a completely new team. We have two new riders with us, Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia.”

“As per this year’s regulations, we cannot modify some of the bike’s components. Still, during winter, we have been able to work on many other aspects to improve our bike’s competitiveness and be ready to start the new season,” Dall’Igna continued.