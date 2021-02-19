In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 19 February 2021 3:49 pm / 0 comments

Have you been seeing pink buses around? That’s the new livery for Rapid KL’s LRT feeder buses, and fuchsia is a good colour just because you’re sure not to miss it! Along with the new look, the public transport operator has launched 15 new routes, which started yesterday. Fares are RM1 per ride.

The 15 new LRT feeder bus routes are:

822 : LRT Bangsar – Bangsar Shopping Centre

541 : Putra Permai – LRT BK 5

T180 : Taman Dato’ Senu – LRT Sentul

T603 : LRT Puchong Prima – Taman Mas Sepang

T640 : Stesen LRT Taman Jaya – Taman Sri Sentosa

T600 : Stesen LRT IOI Puchong – Taman Wawasan

T757 : Stesen LRT Alam Megah – Sek 27 Shah Alam

T778 : Stesen LRT USJ 21 – One City

T781 : Stesen LRT Kelana Jaya – Kelana Centre Point

T782 : Stesen LRT Lembah Subang – Ara Damansara

T783 : LRT Taman Bahagia – SS 6

T785 : LRT Taman Paramount – Kg Baiduri

T786 : LRT Asia Jaya – Universiti Mahsa

T787 : Stesen LRT Asia Jaya – Sekysen 14 & 17

T791 : Stesen LRT Kerinchi – Pantai Hill Park

“This initiative follows the pilot project using pink buses that started in September last year, which also involved the improvement of 10 LRT feeder bus routes connecting people to the Gombak, Taman Melati, Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa and Dato’ Keramat LRT stations. With this new look, we found that customers and the public could easily differentiate LRT feeder buses from regular Rapid KL buses,” said Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij.

A survey conducted by Rapid Bus found that 81% of 1,000 respondents agreed that the level of service has improved in various aspects, including easier recognition of buses, sticking to the schedule, frequency and the availability of buses. 92% of respondents also recommended the bus service.

Muhammad Yazurin added that based on the findings of the survey, Rapid Bus will implement improvements in stages, involving restructuring bus operations, scheduling and demand-based frequency. Details and schedules of the new bus services can be found on Prasarana’s Pulse journey planner app.