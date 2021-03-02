In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 2 March 2021 7:54 pm / 0 comments

Planning to buy a new Proton car anytime soon? Well, good news! For the month of March, Proton is offering tax rebates of up to RM7,000 for some of its cars.

The promotion is available for selected variants of the Saga, Iriz, Persona, Exora, X50 and X70. All six models now come with an N95 cabin filter as standard, a feature that was actually introduced back in July 2020.

To sweeten the pot, the national automaker will be offering 12 months free maintenance (parts and labour included) for the Saga, Iriz, Persona and Exora. The SUVs are exempted from this complimentary maintenance package, unfortunately.

If you’re keen, you may head over to Proton’s website to register your interest. Also, feel free to browse through the list of Proton models on CarBase.my. You can find handy tools such as car loan and insurance calculator, or compare your preferred Proton model against other vehicles.