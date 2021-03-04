In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Alloy / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 March 2021 6:52 pm / 0 comments

With a retro design style resembling the Lambretta scooter of the 1960s and after being spotted testing on local roads, the 2021 Royal Alloy GP125 and GP180 are now in Malaysia, priced at RM12,497 and RM15,525 respectively. Pricing for this pair of Royal Alloy scooters is on-the-road, excluding insurance.

For the GP125, a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled mill produces 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm fed by EFI. Power goes through a belt drive and CVT transmission, as is typical for scooters in the category.

Braking is done with single hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear, and for the GP125, a combined braking system CBS) is used where the front and rear brakes are activated with one brake lever, while the other brake lever only operates the front brake.

Suspension on the GP125 uses leading-link preload-adjustable fork in front and a monoshock at the back, adjustable for preload, rolling on 12-inch wheels. 10.5 litres of fuel is carried in the tank which Royal Alloy says is good for 280 km travel – and seat height is 770 mm, while the GP125 tips the scales at 130 kg.

Meanwhile, the GP180, as its model name suggests, comes with a larger engine, a 169 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit like the GP125. Power takes a slight bump to 10 hp at 7,250 rpm while torque is rated at 10.6 Nm at 5,250 rpm while for those interested, maximum noise rating on the Royal Alloy GP scooters is less than 82 dB(A).

Braking on the GP180 is the same as the GP125, but Bosch ABS is standard equipment. All other specifications are identical between the GP125 and GP180, including the all-metal body and LED for the headlight and tail light.

A digital speedometer displays all the necessary information and also included is a USB charging port. As for colour choices, the GP125 is available in Ocean Blue, Flame Red and Ivory White, while the GP180 comes in a choice of Sherwood Green Matte, Mint Green and Matt Bronze.

Royal Alloy is a British brand having a manufacturing facility in Thailand, producing retro style scooters to the mid- and high-end markets, with representation in over 15 countries. Other models in the Royal Alloy range include the larger displacement Royal Alloy TG200 and TG250, which are expected to enter the Malaysian market within the next month with pricing to be announced soon.