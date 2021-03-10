In International News, Polestar / By Mick Chan / 10 March 2021 6:42 pm / 1 comment

Polestar will continue to grow its market reach with planned growth to a total of 18 markets across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific by the end of this year, it said in a statement. For the Asia Pacific market, expansion in this region will include reaching into South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets.

“The brand is gathering real momentum, and it is great to be expanding with the Polestar 2 beyond our initial global markets in China, North America and Europe,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. Preparations for these markets are at different stages as Polestar is organising launches in the respective markets, as well as the eventual commencement of online sales.

Local independent Polestar sales units are being established, and new managing directors have already been appointed, said Polestar; Jongsung Ham will be the head of the South Korea unit, while Samantha Johnson will lead the organisation in Australia. Other markets will likely operate on an importer basis, and the local partners are to be confirmed ‘in due course, it said in its statement.

“Specific roll-out timing is at an advanced planning stage, and the recruitment of key individuals has begun. While we are growing rapidly, we are ensuring both our organisation and processes ensure a consistent and truly Polestar experience for our customers, wherever they are based,” said Polestar head of China and Asia Pacific regions Nathan Forshaw.

No mention of Malaysia on the horizon, though that’s not to say that the country has been totally without a Polestar presence; a sole Polestar 2 unit arrived in the country at Vision Motorsports’ premises last November. At the time, the right-hand-drive unit was imported to gauge demand, and was not put on sale as taxation had not been worked out for the car.

The fully electric Polestar 2 boasts of a dual-motor driveline, each motor producing 204 hp and 330 Nm of torque on each axle to yield all-wheel-drive and a total system output of 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque. This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds, while the 78 kWh battery pack offers up to 500 km of range on the WLTP testing cycle.