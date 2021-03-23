In Cars, DS Automobiles, Local News, Peugeot, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 23 March 2021 1:50 pm / 2 comments

The much anticipated Peugeot 508 and DS3 Crossback have been spotted once again, this time with trade plates in Glenmarie, Shah Alam. The handsome, second-generation D-segment sedan was initially slated for arrival as far back as the second quarter of 2019, but that obviously didn’t materialise.

At the time, we were told to expect two turbocharged 1.6 litre PureTech engine options, with the base model offering 180 hp and 250 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0-100 km/h sprint of 7.9 seconds, and it will go on to a top speed of 230 km/h.

A hotter 225 hp/300 Nm version of the mill is reserved for the 508 GT, which does the century sprint in 7.3 seconds and maxes out at 250 km/h. So far, the white 508 variant that has been spotted is of the base PureTech 180 variant, so it remains to be seen if the GT will form part of the 508 line-up here.

What is most certainly omitted from our market is the 508 PSE. The high-performance PHEV gets the same 1.6 litre PureTech engine, but augmented with two electric motors to produce 360 hp and 520 Nm. In Germany, the 508 PSE costs more than the Mercedes-Benz E 300 e PHEV, and nearly as much as the more powerful BMW 545e xDrive. But hey, never say never, right?

The new 508 sits on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform, making it about 70 kg lighter than its predecessor. All four doors are frameless as well, just like the Volkswagen Arteon and Audi A5 Sportback.

Expect the car to be launched soon by new Peugeot sole distributor, Berjaya Auto Alliance (BAASB). It recently announced a “5+5 year warranty” on new Peugeot vehicles and pledges to deliver quicker service turnaround to improve public perception of the brand’s aftersales service here in Malaysia.

Next up, the DS3 Crossback. First of all, it’s unclear if the DS3 will make its market debut here, considering that BAASB only obtained the rights to provide aftersales and spare parts.

But if it does, expect it to be launched with the 1.2L PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine. In other markets, the engine is available with three states of tunes – 100 PS, 130 PS and 155 PS, with power sent to either the front wheels or all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual. A 1.5L BlueHDi diesel is also available (130 PS and 100 PS outputs), as well as a full electric E-Tense version.

