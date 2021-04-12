In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 April 2021 5:56 pm / 0 comments

Recently inspected by MotoGP officials is the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia. Currently undergoing construction, the site was visited by FIM Grand Prix Safety Officer Franco Uncini, Dorna Race Direction Representative Loris Capirossi and Dorna Sports Managing Director Carlos Ezpeleta.

Initially scheduled to host a round of the 2021 MotoGP pending homologation, discussions with FIM and MotoGP organisers Dorna have pushed that back to the early part of 2022, possibly in March. This is dependant on international travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic being lifted beforehand.

Still on the race calendar is the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship (WSBK), slated for November 2021. However, should travel restrictions be lifted by then, MotoGP teams could have the opportunity to perform track testing ahead of the 2022 MotoGP season.

The Mandalika circuit is located in the south of Lombok island on a 133.1 hectare plot in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone and is part of a USD 3 billion (RM12.26 billion) state-backed economic development programme with USD 1 billion (RM4.08 billion) allocated to building the circuit.

Total track distance is 4.32 km with 19 corners, and Mandalika circuit is a dual-purpose circuit, with the track being open for use as public roads and highways. The circuit is able to cater for 150,000 spectators, split between the 50,000-plus seat grandstand and other areas.