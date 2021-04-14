In Cars, Suzuki, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 14 April 2021 10:29 am / 3 comments

The third-generation Suzuki Swift Sport is now officially on sale, and those who are keen on checking out the RM140k CBU car can do so at the Naza Automall in Petaling Jaya. Currently, it is the sole outlet under new distributor Naza Eastern Motors, with more to come in the second half of the year.

Powering the Swift Sport is the K14C 1.4 litre four-cylinder Boosterjet engine that produces 140 hp at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 3,500 rpm. A six-speed automatic is standard, sending drive to the front wheels. It does the 0-100 km/h sprint in eight seconds and tops out at 205 km/h, while average fuel consumption is rated at 6.1 litres per 100 km.

Equipment includes LED projector headlights, 16-inch dual-tone alloys wrapped with Yokohama Advan A13C tyres, keyless entry with push-start button, power folding wing mirrors with integrated LED turn indicators, LED combination rear lights, and dual exhaust exits. Four colours are available – Champion Yellow, Speedy Blue Metallic, Pearl Pure White, and Burning Red Metallic.

Inside, there’s a flat-bottomed leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital multi-info display, a seven-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, six speakers, single-zone automatic climate control, as well as cloth semi-bucket seats. Unfortunately, the SSS does not come with any advanced driver safety assist features. You may browse CarBase.my for the full specs breakdown.