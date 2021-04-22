In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 April 2021 2:54 pm / 2 comments

Returning from Europe from last weekend’s racing in Portugal and forced to undergo a week-long quarantine, Malaysian Moto2 racer Hafizh Syahrin expressed his dissatisfaction on the situation. Speaking on his personal Instagram account, Hafizh, who currently competes in the MotoGP Moto2 category with NTS Rw Racing GP, spoke out on the enforced idle period he has to undergo.

Saying that he did not intend to flout any regulations, Hafizh questioned why athletes returning from overseas had to undergo quarantine despite undergoing multiple Covid-19 tests and having taken the vaccination. “I don’t know what to say. With a. vaccine and swab test, no need to mention multiple times, it’s a shame all these have no value,” said Hafizh.

Lamenting the fact he is stuck in quarantine for a week with no avenue for his fitness regime, Hafizh said all he could do was eat and sleep in the hotel for a week. “Best seeing racers from other countries return and straight into training without quarantine because they’ve already had swab tests and tested negative,” Hafizh said in the Instagram post.

“Their countries understand the situation for their athletes,” Hafizh said, “that’s why many international athletes succeed.” Hafizh said he does not want VIP treatment, only for an understanding of the situation of athletes who have a packed schedule.

“We are not asking to be treated like VIPs or kings, just for a little leeway in the rules so that we can train or quarantine at home,” he added. “Returning (to Malaysia) is not for a holiday, just that the cost of living in Europe is high. If we don’t perform, the athlete still gets “shot” for lack of performance,” said Hafizh.