In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 April 2021 1:24 pm / 2 comments

Targeting the value for money end of the Malaysian motorcycle market, Aveta Malaysia will be launching a 130 cc kapchai within the next two months. From information supplied to paultan.org, the 130 cc underbone motorcycle originates from China and will be rebadged as an Aveta product.

This will be followed by a 180 cc supercub within the next three months, with both the 130 cc and 180 cc kapchais made by Chongqing Rato Power Manufacturing of China. The 180 cc supercub will be competing directly with the SYM VF3i, on sale in Malaysia and priced at RM9,338.

No pricing was made available, but from perusal of Rato’s website, pricing for its products ranges from USD 450 (RM1,843) for a 110 cc underbone bike to USD 880 (RM3,605) for a 200 cc motorcycle. During duscussions with Aveta Malaysia, pricing for the 130 cc kapchai will be “maybe around RM3,800, depending on exchange rate and shipping, and also government approval.”

More interesting is news of a 250 cc scooter from Aveta, sourced from Luoyang Northern Ek-Chor Motorcycle which markets its products under the brand name Dayang. This quarter-litre scooter is equipped with ABS and other modern riding conveniences such as LED lighting, digital instrument panel and adjustable windshield.

From perusal of the specifications on the Dayang website, the 250 scooter in its range produces 22.8 hp at 7,000 rpm and 23.5 Nm peak torque at 6,000 from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 249 cc mill. In Malaysia, offerings in the quarter-litre scooter category include the Honda Forza 250 (RM25,388), Yamaha X-Max 250 (RM21,500), Modenas Elegan 250 ABS (RM15,315) and SYM Cruisym 250 (RM20,021) as well as the retro-styled Royal Alloy TG250 (RM19,800).