In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2020 6:30 pm / 0 comments

For Malaysian riders, the quarter-litre scooter scene sees a new entrant, the 2020 Modenas Elegan 250 ABS, priced at RM15,315, not including road tax, insurance and registration. More of a makeover than a completely new model, the Elegan 250 BAS nevertheless offers a significant number of updates over the outgoing Elegan, released three years ago.

Most significant inclusion in the new Elegan 250 is Bosch two-channel ABS acting on 240 mm hydraulic brake discs front and rear, a welcome upgrade to rider safety. This brings Modenas’ new scooter on par with other offerings in the Malaysian market such as the Yamaha XMax 250, priced at RM21,500.

Lighting on the Elegan 250 ABS is also brought up to date with dual LED projector headlight, complemented by LED DRLs lighting the way ahead. Inside the cockpit, a combination analogue and LCD display shows all the necessary information, with road and engine speed shown on separate dials and other information such as odometer, engine temperature, fuel, clock and battery voltage is displayed in on the central screen.

Motive power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 250 cc engine fed by EFI, producing 22.1 hp at 7,000 rpm and 22.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Fuel is carried in a 12.5-litre tank and under the seat is a compartment large enough to hold two helmets with a courtesy light while the brake lever is adjustable to four-positions for hand span.

A USB charging port is found inside a small glove compartment in the front cowl. There are two colour choices for the 2020 Modenas Elegan 250 ABS – Satin Matte Red and Satin Matte Black – and deliveries are expected to begin to authorised Modenas dealers in Malaysia beginning November 2020.