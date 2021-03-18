In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 March 2021 2:01 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM25,388 is the 2021 Honda Forza 250 scooter, replacing the previous option in the Boon Siew Honda’s catalogue, the Forza 300. With pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration, the Forza 250 takes aim at its direct competitor, the Yamaha XMax 250 which comes with a recommended retail price of RM21,500 in 2020.

Other contenders in the Malaysia quarter-litre scooter segment include the Modenas Elegan 250 ABS at RM15,315, the Kymco Downtown 250i at RM22,790 and the recently launched WMoto RT3 at RM15,188. As can be seen from the specifications sheet for this year’s 250 cc scooter choices, ABS is now standard equipment across all manufacturers.

Power for the Forza 250 comes from a single-cyclinder, liquid-cooled mill with SOHC and fed by EFI, producing 21.72 hp at 7,750 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Fuel is carried in an 11.7-litre tank and standard fitment is an electrically operated windshield, moving the shield up and down by 180 mm.

Other riding comforts included in the Forza 250 is a smart key system, USB charging port and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control. The under seat storage compartment at 48-litres is comfortably oversized and can hold two full-face helmets and miscellaneous items.

There are three colour options for the 2021 Honda Forza 250 – Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Pearl Horizon White and Candy Rosy Red. The Forza 250 for Malaysia comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects and stock will be available in authorised Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms beginning March 22.