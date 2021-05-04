In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2021 10:01 am / 0 comments

It appears that Tesla’s new European Gigafactory in Germany is not expected to be operational until January 2022. According to Automobilwoche (sister site of Automotive News), company CEO Elon Musk has given the team in charge of the plant six more months to complete the project.

On April 26, Tesla said production at the plant is expected to kick start later this year, after pushing back its initial July target. This was due to some changes made in its planning application, which requires another round of public consultation, therefore the delay in getting regulatory approval, said the Brandenburg environment ministry.

The delay was specifically related to the plant’s battery pack production sector, company sources have been quoted as saying, who added that battery production will not start by the end of the year. However, construction of the main factory structure, along with the press shop and paint shop, is well advanced.

It was communicated to the press that Tesla plans to build up to 500,000 cars annually at the new Gigafactory, with 12,000 employees manning the facility that is said to be as large as 420 football fields. The Model Y will be the first car to be rolled off the line, followed by the Model 3 sedan, its best-selling car.

The Berlin Gigafactory will be the fourth facility in the company’s portfolio, with the most recent being Gigafactory 3 that is located in Shanghai. The other two Gigafactories are located in the US, specifically in Buffalo, New York, and Storey County, Nevada.