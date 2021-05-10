In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2021 3:13 pm / 0 comments

German company Mansory has released its third tuning project involving a Ferrari model this year, with the latest being the Portofino. As with its previous creations based on the F8 Tributo and 812 GTS, the makeover involves plenty of modifications that cover styling and performance.

Starting with the former, the company is especially proud of its reworking of the Portofino’s retractable hardtop, which is now made entirely out of dark forged carbon. Lighter than stock, it still operates as it should, so owners need not worry if they want to enjoy some open-top driving.

Other parts that are made of the same material include the front spoiler lip, bonnet air vents, side skirts, side vents and mirror caps. The pillars and discreet spoiler also follow this theme, as does the prominent diffuser that is part of the rear apron.

Joining the list of exterior changes is a set of lightweight forged wheels that follow the company’s YT.5 design first used on the F8 Tributo-based F8XX. These measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, wrapped with high-performance tyres.

Inside, the cabin is colour-matched to the exterior to contrast the black leather upholstery, with the three buttons to control the dual-clutch gearbox receiving their own colours – green, white and red – to correspond to the Italian flag. A good serving of Mansory-branded items like the steering wheel, floor mats and embroidery help complete the look.

Of course, the company couldn’t resist fiddling with what lies under the bonnet, so the 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 gets a reworked engine management system and exhaust system. The end result is more noise and a V8 that serves up 720 PS (710 hp) and 890 Nm, which is a step up from the standard 600 PS (591 hp) and 760 Nm.

Performance-wise, the Mansory-tuned Portofino takes three seconds to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint and will hit a top speed of 334 km/h, again, an improvement from the stock car’s 3.5 seconds and 320 km/h.