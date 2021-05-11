In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 11 May 2021 10:26 am / 1 comment

UMW Toyota Motor has announced that it sold a total of 9,280 units of Toyota and Lexus models in the month of April, continuing the strong momentum it saw throughout the first quarter of the year. The company attributed the growth to strong demand from buyers who are taking advantage of the sales and services tax exemption that is set to end on June 30.

No data breakdown was provided this time around, but the figure is more than half of the 17,000 units it sold through the first quarter. UMWT said the newly launched Corolla Cross and Harrier have received a lot of interest. In fact, the CBU batch of Corolla Cross has been sold out, but UMWT says that it will continue order-taking for CKD locally assembled units, which will be available for delivery by Q4 2021.

UMWT president Ravindran K said: “We have also been paying close attention to customers’ inclinations for online connections as indicated by strong digital preferences and gains that we have received through online enquiries and bookings. We will continue our assertive pursuit on digitally-led avenues and serve our customers better on all platforms, moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the company announced the opening of a new 2S Sales and Service Centre in Cheras (operated by PDC Automobile), plus the opening of two new 3S centres in Johor Bahru and Kemaman, Terengganu, both of which are run by Mutiara Motorsport.

In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, UMW is offering a “Countless Rewards” promo as a further incentive for customers to buy a new car before the SST exemption period ends. The company also has its EZ Beli financing scheme offering low monthly instalments.