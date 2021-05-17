In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 May 2021 10:28 am / 0 comments

BMW has released the first official photos and details of the second-generation 2 Series Coupe, which will begin production in late summer this year. Unlike the F44 2 Series Gran Coupe, the upcoming two-door model should please the brand’s purists that are particular about what they want from the Munich-based carmaker.

Like its predecessor, the new 2 Series Coupe will retain a rear-wheel drive setup, now built on the company’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR). The platform is also used for the G29 Z4, G11/G12 7 Series, G30 5 Series and G20 3 Series, among other cars (J29 Toyota Supra included).

According to BMW, the new car sports an almost 50:50 weight distribution and has an increased static torsional stiffness by around 12% compared to the predecessor model. While rear-wheel drive will be standard on lesser variants, the range-topping M240i xDrive will come with all-wheel drive and a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine.

The mill makes 374 PS (369 hp) and is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, with the setup also including an M sports differential in the rear with an electronic fully variable locking effect.

A test drive report by Autocar reveals the M240i xDrive will be joined by three more variants, including the rear-wheel drive-only 220i and 230i, both packing BMW’s B48 2.0 litre turbo-four. There will also be a 220d and 225i, the latter likely for selected markets only, as well as a full-fat M2 version in the future.

The new car also has its wheelbase extended by 51 mm, while the tracks are up by 52 mm at the front and 31 mm at the rear. All variants will come with stroke-dependent dampers as standard, which are said to “respond sensitively to slight road unevenness and compensate vibrations to optimise comfort.” An adaptive M Chassis is also offered as an option, adding on electronically controlled dampers that tie in to the available drive modes.

Other driving-related items include a model-specific design of the steering, which can be further enhanced with the optional Variable Sports Steering for greater precision. The car also gets an aerodynamic package consisting of a front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, air deflectors, a rear axle cover, and underbody touches to reduce lift on the front axle by 50% compared to the first-generation model.

The photos provided by BMW don’t reveal aside from the traditional cab-backward design is immediately obvious. Despite the generous amounts of camouflage, we do spot angular LED daytime running lights at the front, along with a reasonably-sized grille. The rump also features trapezoidal-shaped exhausts and a small lip spoiler on the boot, while flared wheel arches house 19-inch wheels and blue-painted brake calipers.

No interior shots just yet, but based on spyshots and Autocar’s findings, the upcoming 2 Series Coupe will share the same dashboard, instruments, central touchscreen and trims are the front-wheel drive 2 Series Gran Coupe.