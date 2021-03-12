In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 March 2021 11:49 am / 4 comments

Toyota has released a special edition of the GR Supra for Europe, which it is calling the Jarama Racetrack Edition. So, what’s with the name? Well, the Spanish circuit located just north of Madrid was where the reborn sports car was first driven by the world’s media, so the new model is meant to celebrate that.

Limited to just 90 units in region, 30 of which will be sold in the United Kingdom, the GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition comes with a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that makes 340 PS (335 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, which is less than the 387 PS (382 hp) unit that is offered in North America.

Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels, it takes 4.3 seconds to get from a rest to 100 km/h, and the top speed is capped at 250 km/h. These figures aren’t different from a regular GR Supra, so the limited-run model gets a number of unique touches to make it stand out.

Firstly, there’s a Horizon Blue paint finish, which is contrasted by a set of 19-inch forged alloy wheels in matte black and red-painted brake calipers. Inside, the cabin gets a carbon-fibre dashboard insert that specifies the unit’s number in the European production run as well as an outline map of the Jarama circuit and the Toyota GR Supra logo.

The interior also sports black Alcantara upholstery with blue stitching, the latter being something new, while the seats are power-adjustable and come with memory and heating functions. Other standard items include satellite navigation with 3D-mapping, smartphone integration (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), Supra Connect, a 10-speaker audio system and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

On the safety front, the Supra Safety+ Package includes the Pre-Collision System with pedestrian and cyclist detection; Lane Departure Alert with steering assist; Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go function; Adaptive High-beam System; Adaptive Front-light System; and Road Sign Assist. Pricing and order information for the new model will be announced later in the year.