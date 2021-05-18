In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 18 May 2021 2:54 pm / 0 comments

Lexus has reached a new milestone at the end of April 2021 – it had finally sold two million electrified vehicles globally, some 16 years since the RX400h was introduced back in 2005. That equates to a reduction of 19 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, or about 300,000 passenger cars each year for the past 15 years.

Since the first RX hybrid, the luxury automaker has continually expanded its electrified car range. Today, it has a total of nine hybrids and battery electric models on sale, and with operations in approximately 90 countries. Last year, one-third or 33% of all Lexus models sold globally were electrified.

In line with the automaker’s “Lexus Electrified” vision announced in 2019, it will introduce 20 new models by 2025, more than half of which are hybrids or fully electric. Lexus also plans to electrify all of its models by 2025, after which it will slowly phase out the internal combustion engine. By 2050, Lexus aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle chain, from manufacturing to logistics and recycling.

Now, Lexus will be introducing its first mass-market plug-in hybrid model this year, as well as a fully electric vehicle in 2022. Future models will benefit from the automaker’s Direct4 all-wheel drive and steer-by-wire systems.

One such model to benefit from the tech above are the LF-Z Electrified concept that was shown earlier this year. It previews Lexus’ new electric car with two motors that produce a combined 400 kW (536 hp) and 700 Nm of torque. Together with Direct4 and steer-by-wire technologies, Lexus says acceleration and cornering performance will appease enthusiasts, and the zero to 100 km/h sprint is done in just three seconds before maxing out at 200 km/h.

A 90 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery is claimed to provide a range of around 600 km on the WLTP cycle and is capable of 150 kW of fast charging. The numbers are good, and so is the design. Speaking of which, Lexus says the new interior design language will focus on outward visibility, and a clean cabin will provide a more minimalist experience that Lexus calls true omotenashi, or hospitality.