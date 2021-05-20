In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 May 2021 9:57 am / 0 comments

Given an update for the upcoming model year, the 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of hooligan street bikes will be available in Ducati Europe dealer showrooms beginning June 2021. For 2022, the Ducati Hypermotard series is now Euro 5 emissions compliant across the range comprising of the Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP.

Based on the “motard” design motorcycle, originally a motocrosser fitted with street tyres favoured by lunatic French riders, the Hypermotard carries 937 cc, Testastretta 11° V-twin. Power is claimed to be 114 hp at 9,000 rpm with 98 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, and these number are unchanged from the pre-Euro 5 Hypermotard.

Changes have been made to the six-speed gearbox to make it easier to engage neutral when at a standstill, similar to improvements made to the Ducati Monster and Supersport 950 with the gearbox drum using reduced friction bearings. Additionally, the gear lever spring now has more load to prevent false neutrals, resulting in precise gear shifting.

The Hypermotard 950 SP, top of Ducati’s Hypermotard lineup, now comes in a new paint scheme inspired by its MotoGP race motorcycles and the “freestyle sports” spirit typical of motard riders. The Hypermotard 950 SP is fitted with long travel Ohlins suspension, Marchesini forged wheels and Ducati DQS up-and-down quickshifter.

For Malaysia, the 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 retails at RM75,900, while the Hypermotard 950 RVE is priced at RM80,900. Meanwhile the range-topping Hypermotard 950 SP is tagged at RM120,900, with all prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration.