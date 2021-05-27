In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 May 2021 10:20 am / 0 comments

Audi has just unveiled the e-tron and e-tron Sportback S line black edition models for the European market. Prices start from 79,350 euros (RM401k) for the 50 quattro variant, while the 55 quattro model starts at 91,750 euros (RM463k). Sportback models cost 2,250 euros (RM11.3k) more.

Unique to the S line black edition are blacked out Singleframe grille, Audi rings, side mirror caps and e-tron badges. The fully electric SUVs sit on black 21-inch wheels from Audi Sport, which is contrasted nicely with orange brake calipers.

Additionally, the rear side windows come with dark-tinted privacy glass, whereas the exclusive Chronos Grey paint seen here is added to the colour palette, along with Glacier White and Mythos Black. There’s also LED lights under the door handles that project the words “e-tron black edition.”

Inside, there are orange contrast stitching for the black sports seats and seat belts, while the centre section of the seats get a new breathable Dinamica material. However, customers can opt for fine Valcona leather, if they so fancy. The instrument panel is also decorated with carbon inlays for a sportier feel.

There are no changes to the electric powertrain, but as per the latest update, the e-tron now gets the new steering wheel design with a touch-sensitive rim function. The upgraded 22 kW integrated charger is also available, replacing the previously standard 11 kW unit. The standard mode 3 cable has already been converted to support 22 kW AC charging, and fully charging the 95 kWh battery takes five hours.