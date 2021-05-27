In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 May 2021 12:02 pm / 0 comments

In July, BMW will be introducing two new all-wheel drive G22 4 Series variants – the 420i xDrive and 430i xDrive. They share the same B48 2.0 litre four-pot that makes 184 hp and 245 hp respectively, plus an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 420i xDrive does the century sprint in 7.8 seconds, whereas the 430i xDrive manages that in 5.7 seconds.

The 4 Series range will also be joined by the M440i. This new M Performance variant will arrive in rear-wheel drive guise, and offered alongside the M440i xDrive. It’s powered by the sweet B58 3.0 litre straight-six mill, putting out 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

It takes 4.8 seconds to complete the century dash, which is about 0.3 seconds slower compared to the xDrive variant. Nevertheless, the M440i RWD is set to get an eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission and an M Sport differential on the rear axle.

Those who prefer a diesel option can look forward to the upcoming 430d Convertible, which gets a straight-six engine pushing out 286 hp and 650 Nm of torque. The engine is augmented with a two-stage turbocharger and 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard, and an eight-speed automatic sends drive to the rear wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 5.8 seconds.

Elsewhere, BMW has extended the colour options for the 4 Series coupe and convertible, now featuring BMW Individual colour Aventurin Red Metallic and M Brooklyn Grey Metallic. Both colours are also available for the M Sport, M Performance and M4 models.

Inside, the 4 Series coupe can be specified with perforated Sensatic seat upholstery. These can be had with a choice of four colours, and BMW also said these upholstery variants will be available for the G20 BMW 3 Series Sedan and the 3 Series Touring (to go with the optional sports seats). The Aventurin Red Metallic is also available for the BMW 3 Series.

Lastly, with regards to safety, the Lane Departure Warning system will be upgraded to provide more assistance. At speeds above 70 km/h, the camera-based system is said to be more precise with aligning the car to the road markings. When driving on narrow country roads where the lanes have no centre marking and are less than 2.6-metres wide, the steering correction system will be overridden.