31 May 2021

Lamborghini has revealed the new Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2, which is the latest iteration of its race car that competes in the company’s one-make series. Succeeding from the Evo that was revealed back in 2017, the new product from the Squadra Corse division gets a revised design that focuses on aerodynamics.

To meet that goal, the sleeker body has slimmer LED headlamps at the front, which now incorporates the brand’s hexagonal design theme. Also new is the pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fibre fins and creates a stylistic association to the Huracan STO. Meanwhile the air curtain intakes have been revised to optimise airflow and increase downforce.

The rear continues to be dominated by a large carbon-fibre wing, albeit tweaked to be more minimalist in its design. Lamborghini also paid tribute to the Countach with the new frames for the LED taillights, which are supported by the arched bumper that also links the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins.

Smaller details that also help guide the air over the body include the side member panelling that are now made out of carbon-fibre, while the rear fenders and parts of the side spoiler are a one-piece item for optimal surface continuity.

Other changes to the race car involve the braking system, with the steel front discs now measuring 390 mm instead of 380 mm, accompanied by new calipers. The powertrain remains the same as before, with a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine providing 620 PS (612 hp) to the rear wheels via an X-Trac six-speed sequential gearbox.

The Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 has already made its public debut on May 28 in Le Castellet during the second round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe race series. It’ll cost 250,000 euros (around RM1.26 million) and will compete in Super Trofeo competitions next year. Customers who own the previous Evo will be able to upgrade their cars to Evo2 spec with a dedicated kit.