In April this year, Mitsubishi announced the return of the Airtrek nameplate for an all-electric SUV that will be launched in China in 2021. Ahead of an official launch, Chinese media have leaked images of the model, along with a few preliminary details.

Despite the vibrant camouflage, the images provide us with a good look at the overall design of the Airtrek. Obvious Mitsubishi cues include the Dynamic Shield face at the front, which features a dual-tier lighting setup (similar to the Mi-Tech Concept) that consists of daytime running lights placed above the L-shaped main headlamps.

As seen in previous teasers, a chrome bar links the upper DRLs, while the grille comes with rugged slats that is joined by the Mitsubishi logo just above the number plate. Meanwhile, the lower apron sports a trapezoidal-shaped intake and sensors for the SUV’s active safety systems.

At the rear, T-shaped taillights that extend towards the rear fenders give the Airtrek a distinctive look, joined by a scalloped tailgate section. Viewed from the side, you’ll spot a rising shoulder line that ends in a C-pillar design that suggests a “floating roof” look. There are no interior shots just yet, so life inside the cabin remains a mystery for now.

Mitsubishi has already confirmed that the Airtrek will be jointly developed with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), and reports indicate that the SUV will be based on the latter’s Aion V. In China, the Aion V measures 4,586 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,728 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,830 mm.

GAC Aion V

Compared to the latest Outlander, the Aion V occupies a much smaller footprint, although it does win in terms of wheelbase (2,830 mm versus 2,706 mm). The more generous interior space is likely due to the Aion V’s GAC Electric Platform 2.0 (GEP 2.0), which should also be used for the Airtrek and gives us an approximation of the upcoming Mitsubishi SUV’s size.

We don’t have details of the Airtrek’s electric powertrain, but referring to the Aion V, it could come with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. The Aion V offers between 500 to 680 km of range, depending on variant.