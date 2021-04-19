In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 19 April 2021 3:30 pm / 1 comment

The Mitsubishi Airtrek name has quite a bit of goodwill attached to it, mostly thanks to the Evolution-engined Turbo-R. Now, the moniker is making a return on an electric SUV, teased at the ongoing Auto Shanghai ahead of its on-sale date at the end of the year.

Set to be built by GAC, the new Airtrek is billed as an “e-cruising SUV” based on three keywords – electric, expanding (which seems to be a key theme for Mitsubishi vehicles these days) and expressive. The company says the car gives off “an image of advanced sophistication” fit for an EV while incorporating the diamond brand’s consistent design identity.

The trademark Dynamic Shield look is certainly apparent in these images, with the chrome front bars splitting the upper daytime running lights and the L-shaped lower main headlights – a design first seen on the 2019 Mi-Tech Concept. The buggy’s rear end has been carried over to the Airtrek as well, incorporating T-shaped taillights and a hexagonal scalloped tailgate section. There’s also a large diffuser-like bumper insert.

“We have developed the Airtrek as an SUV that enables customers to enjoy limitless adventures,” said executive officer for global marketing and sales John Signoriello. “Designed exclusively for the Chinese market, the all-new Airtrek will be launched by the end of this year as the fourth model of Mitsubishi Motors’ lineup in China. With the addition of this electric vehicle, we aim to contribute to creating a sustainable mobility society.”

Given that Mitsubishi is part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, expect the Airtrek to be based on an electric vehicle from its partners. The closest candidate would be the Nissan Ariya, a mid-sized SUV based on the new CMF-EV modular platform, available with either front- or e-4ORCE all-wheel drive – the former has a range of up to 610 km, while the latter is offered with up to 388 hp.