After just under a year, 336 days to be exact after his second crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, Marc Marquez had a roaring comeback race at the Sachsenring cicuit in the German GP. Having won the race 10 times over the preceding years, the win marks his 11th straight victory at the circuit.

Marquez suffered a high side at the opening race of the 2020 MotoGP season in Spain, suffering a broken right arm after his Honda RC213-V collided with him as both slid down the track. Returning to racing two weeks later, it was determined the injury was rather more severe than initially diagnosed, causing Marquex to sit out the rest of the season.

Returning to racing at this year’s French Grand Prix, Marquez dropped out after 10 laps, doing a little better at the following Italian Grand Prix where he clocked 22 laps before pulling into the pit. Sitting out the Catalunya Grand Prix, Marquez showed his return to form in Germany, showing a clean pair of heels to second place Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, who finished second and third respectively.

Marquez’ win puts him 10th in the world championship standings with 41 points. Eight races into the season, the leaderboard is topped by Quartararo with 131 points, followed by Johann Marco of Pramac Ducati with 109 points and Jack Miller, riding for Ducati Lenovo, with 100 points.