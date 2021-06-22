In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 June 2021 4:28 pm / 0 comments

Accompanying the release of the updated Honda Monkey 125 in Europe is the 2022 Honda Super Cub 125. No major mechanical updates for Honda’s evergreen Super Cub, now in its 64th year of production with over 100 million units sold worldwide with the biggest change being the pillion set and footpegs now standard.

The engine in the Super Cub remains the same, 124 cc with an output of 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm from a single-cylinder, air-cooled mill fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi that is Euro 5 compliant. The four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch also stays the same, something of a Honda Cub design trademark and initially designed that way so delivery boys could ride one-handed, carrying soba with the other hand.

Things also stay the same in the suspension and braking department, with the front end propped up by 26 mm diameter telescopic forks and the rear held up with twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload. The suspension internals, i.e. the springs for both front and back have been revised to improve ride quality.

Braking is done using a single 220 mm diameter hydraulic disc with single-piston calliper with ABS while the back wheel comes with a 110 mm diameter mechanical drum brake, rolling on 17-inch cast alloy wheels. For Euro 5 emissions compliance, the two catalytic convertor setup on the previous generation Super Cub has been replaced with a single catalyst unit.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Super Cub and an added rider convenience is keyless start using a smart key fob. Weight is claimed to be 110 kg while seat height is set at 780 mm. Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the 2019 Honda Super Cub C125 retailed at RM13,999.