In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2021 4:45 pm / 0 comments

A leaked roadmap of Honda’s marketing plan for the United States was recently posted on the Civic11 forum, and it reveals that the all-new Civic Si will go on sale in the country in October. However, it isn’t stated when the performance variant will make its debut, as that remains “to be confirmed.”

Based on the 11th-generation Civic that was revealed in April, the new Civic Si will continue to be the performance variant of the C-segment model, just like it was for the 10th-generation model. Unlike the regular Civic range that is only available with a CVT, the Si will be offered with a manual transmission to please enthusiasts.

Powertrain details remain scarce for now, but the Si could feature the same 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine found in other Civic variants, albeit tuned to deliver more power. For reference, the outgoing Civic Si was rated at 205 hp at 5,700 rpm and 260 Nm of torque from 2,100 to 5,000 rpm.

Reports suggest the upcoming Civic Si will come in sedan and hatchback body styles only, with the coupe option offered for the previous model being cancelled. On that mention, the new Civic Hatchback is set to make its debut real soon, and the roadmap indicates that sales of that model will begin from September this year.

The new Civic Si should receive some unique styling cues to make it stand out from lesser variants, as its predecessor featured a body kit, rear spoiler, centre-mounted exhaust and a sportier interior.