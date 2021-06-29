In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 June 2021 3:53 pm / 1 comment

The previous-generation Honda Civic Si was only offered as a sedan and coupe, with the hatchback being exempted from the performance trim level. With the coupe body style being dropped for the 11th-generation Civic, it was widely rumoured that the new hatchback model will receive the Si treatment to provide customers with more options.

However, that’s not the case according to Honda Canada. Recently, a Twitter user hopefully asked if there will be an Si version of the new Civic Hatchback, prompting the company to reply “there will only be a Sedan version of the Si.” This was later verified by Autoblog, so even though the latest Civic Hatchback is now manufactured in the United States, it won’t have an Si variant.

Hi Malleweg, there will only be a Sedan version of the Si. — Honda Canada Inc. (@HondaCanada) June 24, 2021

This is despite the Civic Hatchback’s sporty shape and available six-speed manual transmission that would make it a suitable candidate for an Si trim. The latter is not something offered for the non-Si sedan equivalent, which gets a CVT across the range. Of course, Honda has previously confirmed that the upcoming Civic Si, which will reportedly go on sale this October, will come with a manual transmission.

Honda hasn’t revealed engine details yet, but the new Si is expected to use a more powerful version of the 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine found in other Civic variants. As it stands, the outgoing model rated at 205 hp at 5,700 rpm and 260 Nm of torque from 2,100 to 5,000 rpm.